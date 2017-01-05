Spate of Land Rovers and quad bikes stolen across Harrogate district

Police have warned quad bike and Land Rover owners to protect their vehicles after a spate of thefts across the district.

Over the Christmas and New Year period, Land Rover Defenders have been stolen from Boroughbridge, Coniston Cold Drebley.

Quad bikes have also been taken from Castleton, Goathland and Pickering.

Owners have been advised to always leave vehicles locked and alarmed, if possible, and consider fitting an after-market approved immobiliser.

PCSO Sally Breen, from North Yorkshire Police's Rural Taskforce, said: "I am urging anyone who owns a Land Rover or a quad bike - and particularly if they live in an isolated, rural area - to take extra steps to ensure their vehicles are left safe and secure.

"It's much better to spend a bit of time and money now on better security than to go through the inconvenience and upset of having your vehicle stolen.

"Members of the public act as our eyes and ears in rural areas, and so if you are aware of any suspicious activity, don't hesitate to call it in, and we will take action."

Police have released a series of guidelines to help motorists protect their vehicles.

• Vehicles should be parked in a garage or secure area, or in a well-lit open space.

• Keys should never be left in the ignition, in the same place where the vehicle is kept, or near the front door of your home.

• Be wary of anyone taking an interest in your vehicle, and consider a tracker device and marking system.

• If you have a quad that is not registered for the road, make a note of the VIN number so that there is a unique reference to enable the vehicle to be identified if it is recovered.