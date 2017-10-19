Scale of race hate crime in North Yorkshire revealed in police figures

Race hate has been revealed as the most commonly reported form of hate crime reported in the county in figures released by North Yorkshire Police to mark National Hate Crime Awareness Week.

The force confirmed that 76 per cent of all hate crime reported over the last five years was related to race hate, so far 282 cases of hate crime have been reported this year.

Graffiti sprayed on walls and racial abuse being shouted at individuals in public places were among the type of incidents reported to police. Hate crime reports have increased year on year since 2012, a fact that NYP attributes to more victims feeling confident to report the incidents.

Supt Mark Khan said:“Rather than the year on year increase in reports being indicative of instances of hate crimes increasing in number, the rise in the number of reports reflects the growing confidence of victims to no longer accept this intolerable behaviour and to come forward to the police.

“However, we recognise that there is lot more to do to encourage victims and witnesses to come forward and make that report. With the population of North Yorkshire being approx. 810,000 and the fact that over the past five years police have received 1,458 reports in total - we know that hate crime is a massively underreported crime.

“We need to continue to ensure the spotlight is shone on all the strands of hate crime and ensure victims know that they do not have to live with this abuse and can approach the police or organisations such as Stop Hate UK, True Vision or Supporting Victims in North Yorkshire to report it and receive support."

The LGBT community was the second most targeted for reported hate crime, making up 12.4 per cent of reports. This was followed by people with disabilities, at 5.8 per cent and religious hate crime at 5.3 per cent.

Since its launch in May 2017, the force has also received eight reports of gender based misogyny hate crime.

Stop Hate UK offers a reporting service within the county to report these incidents.

Rose Simkins, Chief Executive of Stop Hate UK said: "Stop Hate UK offers its 24/7 reporting service in North Yorkshire to report incidents of hate crime, in any of its forms, whether you are directly affected by the incident, a witness to an incident or a third party to an incident that could be a hate crime.



"It’s so important to recognise that any potential hate crime incident is reported to the correct parties, so that the right support can be offered. Stop Hate UK offers an independent reporting service and we will help and support you through the reporting process.

"Remember, hate crime can take on many forms – e.g. Race, Religion, Disability, Gender and LGBT – so let’s use National Hate Crime Awareness Week to really make a difference to hate crime awareness and reporting and help North Yorkshire in its quest to tackle hate crime by getting involved."

To contact Stop Hate UK visit www.stophateuk.org/hate-crime-awareness-week