Reward is offered after Boroughbridge pub faces third case of vandalism

The landlord of a pub in Boroughbridge is offering a reward after their sign was badly damaged in the latest of three instances of vandalism.

Frustrated landlord Dean Ball of the The Fox and Hound Pub on Skelton Road is offering £150 for information after his sign was damaged for a third time Friday, May 27.

The black and white steel sign was left with a large hole in it's frame in the most recent case.

Mr Ball said: "It is more annoying than anything else, it costs £200 every time to repair the sign when this happens because of the size of it.

"The sign is not harming anyone or getting in their way on the pavement. What I think is happening is someone is on their way walking home after a lot of drink and the sign is the only thing that stands out as they go."

Damage to the sign first was first caused on Friday, March 9 while the second case occurred on Sunday, April 30.

North Yorkshire Police are aware of the cases of damage and are working to help identify those responsible, Mr Ball gave thanks for their continued effort.

Mr Ball said: "At first you think well it goes with the territory of running a pub, but this is getting ridiculous especially with the cost that we are facing."

If you have information regarding the damage to the sign contact 101 and quote the reference number NYP/27052017/0230. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111