Railway line re-opened in Harrogate after emergency incident on tracks

Fire crews, ambulance staff and several police cars were seen dealing with an incident by the railway line in Harrogate last night (October 18).

At around 10pm police and fire crews were seen on Skipton Road and a train heading to Leeds had been stopped on the line just beneath the Skipton Road bridge.

The footpath bridge over the railway line by the Nidderdale Greenway in the Woodfield area was closed to the public, while emergency services dealt with an incident on the track.

National Rail reported disruption between York and Leeds via Harrogate at around 10.15pm which meant that rail services 'finished for the evening'.

It said: "Train services between York and Leeds via Harrogate have finished for the evening.

"Trains are expected to run as normal when they resume, following disruption caused by the emergency services dealing with an incident between Knaresborough and Harrogate."

Police and fire crews were seen dealing with the incident along Skipton Road.

A delayed service was put on for 10.48pm but full services on the line have now resumed and are running as normal.