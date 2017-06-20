Police searching for driver who sped off from scene after crash in Pateley Bridge

Police are trying to trace the driver of a car who sped off from the scene following a collision in Pateley Bridge.

The crash happened on Friday, at around 5.15pm on Bridgehouse Gate outside the Royal Oak Pub.

A silver Volkswagen Golf was driving along the B6165 and collided with a black Volkswagen car as It began turning right into Old Brewery Road.

The driver of the black car was not hurt but the vehicle was damaged.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The Golf did not stop and drove away. the driver accelerated the car, causing the wheels to spin, along Old Brewery Road in the direction of Low Wath Road. There were witnesses to the collision but the occupants of the Golf were not identified.

"Failing to stop at the scene of an accident is a serious offence. It is suspected that the driver was uninsured.

"If anyone saw the silver Golf and recognised the driver or has any information about the driver, please get in touch with North Yorkshire Police"

Anyone with is asked to call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 12170105209209.