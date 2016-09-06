Police investigating following Pannal burglary

Potential witnesses to a burglary in Pannal have been asked to contact North Yorkshire Police.

North Yorkshire Police (NYP) were alerted to reports of a break-in at a property on Walton close just after 5.30pm last night (Monday September 5).

A number of items were stolen and police believe that the incident must have taken place some time between 9.30am and 5.30pm that day.

Police investigations are ongoing and anyone who may have information that can assist with their enquiries is asked to call NYP on 101, quoting incident number 12160161592.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

More on this to follow.