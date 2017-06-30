Police continue to investigate after vehicle is flipped on to its roof in Harrogate

Police inquires are ongoing after a vehicle overturned and landed on its roof on Cold Bath Road.

North Yorkshire Police initially arrested the driver of a vehicle which was reported as having clipped a parked car and flipped over at 5.23 pm on Thursday, June 29. They however were later de-arrested after being taken to hospital.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "The driver of the vehicle was arrested. However he was taken to hospital and then de-arrested. He is due to be spoken to at a future date regarding the incident."

If you have information about the incident you can contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.