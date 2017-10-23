Man 'tried to steal purse from woman in Harrogate'

Police are appealing for information after a man tried to steal a woman's purse in Harrogate.

The woman in her 60s was stopped by a man on a bike on Grove Park Avenue last Thursday lunchtime.

While they were talking he put her hand in her pocket and removed the purse.

When she realised it was missing she called for help from a passer-by. The cyclist then handed back the purse and rode off.

He is described as between 20 and 30 with short black/grey hair and was un-shaven.

He was in a long black coat and his "racing type" bike was covered in mud.

Anyone who can help identify the cyclist is asked to contact police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Rebecca Cullinane.

You can also email Rebecca.cullinane1994@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The reference number is 12170187693.