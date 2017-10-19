Man dies on Harrogate railway line after being hit by train

A man has died after being hit by a train in Harrogate, but police say they are not treating his death as suspicious.

The British Transport Police (BTP) said officers were called to Harrogate station "following reports of a person being struck by a train", just before 9.50pm yesterday (October 18).

Fire crews, ambulance staff and several police cars were seen dealing with an incident on the railway line by the Nidderdale Greenway footpath.

The footpath bridge over the tracks was closed off to the public.

A spokesperson for the BTP said: "Officers attended alongside paramedics, however a man was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been told.

"Enquiries are currently being made to establish how the man came to be on the tracks. At this stage, his death is not being treated as suspicious."

Train services between York and Leeds were cancelled for the evening, but full services have now resumed and are running as normal.