Man caught on CCTV stealing meat worth £60 from Leeds Road Co-op

Images of a man have been issued by police after CCTV caught him filling a bag with raw meat but making no attempt to pay at the shop in Harrogate.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a theft that occurred from the Co-op Supermarket on Leeds Road in Harrogate.

Police are trying to identify the man pictured on CCTV, can you help? Picture: North Yorkshire Police

At around 8.30pm on Wednesday January 11 the man pictured was captured on CCTV filling a bag with raw meat to the value of £60 but made no attempt to pay before leaving the premises.



Police are conducting enquiries and are requesting the public’s assistance to help determine the identity of the man.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact us on 101, select option 2, and ask for Adam Smith.

You can also email adam.smith@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12170006118.