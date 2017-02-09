Man attempted to steal large amount of champagne from Morrisons: Latest decisions from Harrogate Magistrates Court

The following were dealt with at Harrogate Magistrates Court on January 26:

David Simon Brauner, 52, of 234 Newby Crescent, Harrogate, was given a community order including a rehabilitation activity requirement and 80 hours of unpaid work for harassment. He was also made subject to a restraining order and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85.

Benjamin Robert Donnelly, 30, of Flat 2, Brandon Lodge, 3 Lancaster Park Road, Harrogate, was given a community order with an eight-week curfew for stealing two bottles of alcohol worth £7.50 from the One Stop Shop in Knaresborough Road, Harrogate, and for using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, as well as resisting a police officer. He was ordered to pay compensation of £7.50 and costs of £85.

Nigel David Green, 37, of 9 Bilton Close, Harrogate, was given a 12-month conditional discharge for the following: possession of a class B drug; attempting to steal meat of an unknown value from the Co-op, Bilton Lane, Harrogate; stealing six bottles of rum worth £102 from Morrisons supermarket, Harrogate; stealing six jars of coffee worth £32.24 from McColls, Knaresborough Road, Harrogate; stealing washing machine products worth £52.17 from McColls, Knaresborough Road, Harrogate; attempting to steal two jars of coffee of an unknown value from McColls, Knaresborough Road, Harrogate; attempting to steal a large amount of Moet Champagne worth £312 from Morrisons, Harrogate; and stealing a selection of meat worth £150 from the Co-op, Bilton Lane, Harrogate. He was also given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £20 for trespassing and stealing cigarettes worth £600 from Clifton News, Harrogate.

Stephen Paul Macdonald, 32, of 11 Princess Close, Ripon, was given a four-week prison sentence consecutive to a sentence imposed on January 9 for assaulting a police officer, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115. No separate penalty was imposed for resisting a different police officer and, on a separate date, for damaging a glass front door.

Ryan Hunt, 24, of 9 Wellington Mews, Ripon, was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £20 for failing to provide a blood specimen. He was also given 10 points on his driving licence. No separate penalty was imposed for driving without insurance at Hawthorn Avenue, Knaresborough. He was also given a 12-month conditional discharge for failing to surrender to custody on a separate date.

The following were dealt on January 27:

Kevin Baxter, 56, of 19 Half Moon Street, Stakeford, Choppington, was fined £40 for driving a heavy goods vehicle on the B6161 in Killinghall when the gross laden weight exceeded the maximum 7.5 tonnes permitted. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £100.

James Francis Cluderay, 63, of 5 Greenwood Avenue, Pateley Bridge, was fined £220 for driving a heavy goods vehicle on the B6161 in Killinghall when the gross laden weight exceeded the maximum 7.5 tonnes permitted. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £142.75.

Adam David Hardy, 28, of 1 Stacks Lane, Middleton-in-Teesdale, was fined £184 for driving a large goods vehicle on the B6161 in Killinghall when the gross laden weight exceeded the maximum 7.5 tonnes permitted. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £142.75.

Alan Lee Hodgson, 29, of 165 High Hope Street, Crook, was fined £266 for driving a large goods vehicle on the B6161 in Killinghall when the gross laden weight exceeded the maximum 7.5 tonnes permitted. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £142.75.

Richard Lazenby, 48, of Highfield, Sutton Lane, Barmby Moor, was fined £100 for driving a large goods vehicle on the B6161 in Killinghall when the gross laden weight exceeded the maximum 7.5 tonnes permitted. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £142.75.

Mihai Alexandru Nica, 32, of 33 Pickering Close, Cramlington, was fined £220 for driving a heavy goods vehicle on the B6161 in Killinghall when the gross laden weight exceeded the maximum 7.5 tonnes permitted. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £142.75.

Elizabeth Tandi, 36, of 57 Raynville Court, Leeds, was fined £440 for travelling on a train between Headingley and Harrogate without paying the fare. She was ordered to pay compensation of £9.10, a victim surcharge of £44 and costs of £150.

Josh David Turner, 23, of 32 North Drive, Sherburn in Elmet, was fined £440 for travelling on a train between York and Sherburn in Elmet without paying the fare. He was ordered to pay compensation of £5, a victim surcharge of £44 and costs of £150.

Russell Wilkinson, 37, of Flat 1, 36 Stonefall Avenue, Harrogate, was fined £440 for travelling on a train at Starbeck without paying the fare. He was ordered to pay compensation of £2.10, a victim surcharge of £44 and costs of £150.