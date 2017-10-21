LATEST: Witness appeal after three hospitalised in serious assault in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police are urging witnesses to come forward after a serious assault involving several people late on Friday which resulted in three men being hospitalised.

Officers closed off Unity Grove after being called to reports of an incident at 11.30pm last night (Friday, October 20) ,they discovered one man with stab injuries and a second with cuts to his hand and other superficial injuries. Both were taken to hospital.

Police however have linked this incident to a report earlier that night of two men injured in the in the Skipton Road area. A third man was hospitalised with knife wounds, while another man was sprayed in the eyes with a 'substance' which left them reddened. He did not attend hospital.

None of the injuries are believed to be life threatening and two people, a man and woman in their 40s. have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Officers believe that the incident was targeted and that the wider community was not at risk.

Unity Grove remains closed while officers examine the scene of the incident.

APPEAL

Officers want to hear from anyone who was in the area between Skipton Road, King’s Road and Bilton Drive at the time or has any other information that could assist the investigation to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Harrogate Serious Crime Team, or email ForceControlRoom@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference 12170188711 when passing on information.

Officers thanksed the public for their patience as they continue to investigate the incident.