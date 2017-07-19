Hate crime investigation after man with walking stick verbally abused near Ripon

NORTH Yorkshire Police are treating a report of a man with a walking stick being verbally abused as a hate crime incident.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened as the man was walking between Dishforth Road and the village of Copt Hewick, Ripon, at 6pm on July 13.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman, said: "Officers are aware that there were a number of other vehicles on the road at the time of the incident that may have witnessed it and what has been said during the incident.

"We are conducting enquiries and are requesting the public’s assistance to help determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact us on 101, select option 2, and ask for Rebecca Cullinane. You can also email Rebecca.cullinane1994@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12170123024."