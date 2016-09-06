Harrogate home of world-class squash player burgled

A world-class squash player whose Harrogate home was broken into was in a battle against time when burglars stole his passport days before the start of the season.

Chris Simpson, currently ranked 23rd in the world for squash, has described the 'horrible feeling' when he discovered that his house on Walton Close in Pannal had been burgled on Monday night (September 5).

Chris' stolen Heuer Autovia

Expensive watches and jewellery, money, iPads, Kindles, and headphones were amongst the items stolen.

Mr Simpson said; "I got home from training at 5.30 and I just discovered that the back door was smashed in and that we'd been robbed.

"They've taken basically everything small that was worth a lot. A lot of jewellery, quite a few sentimental watches and a couple of rings that have been passed down through my family and my wife's family, all the iPads and kindles have been taken and some headphones.

"It's knowing someone has been in your house without you knowing and it's a horrible feeling, I didn't realise how upsetting it would be."

Also stolen was Chris' passport, but due to play in the Nantes International Open in France on Thursday evening (September 8), Chris found himself driving to Durham last night to secure an emergency replacement.

He said: "It's the start of the season so it's one I have been looking forward to for a long time, it's not one of the biggest tournaments but it's one of those ones that I didn't want to miss.

Chris has also been sharing an appeal on social media to look out for a particular watch that was of high sentimental value.

The Heuer Autovia men's watch is stainless steel and silver in colour with a red and blue bezel.

He said: "It was my grandfather's watch and it was the one thing that was passed down to me and it's quite a rare watch, so I'm trying to see if anyone can keep an eye out for it."

North Yorkshire Police (NYP) are now investigating the incident, which they believe occurred some time between 9.30am and 5.30pm on Monday.

Anyone who may have information that can locate the stolen watch and other items or assist with police enquiries is asked to call NYP on 101, quoting incident number 12160161592.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.