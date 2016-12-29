CCTV images released following Harrogate car theft

CCTV images have been released by North Yorkshire Police of two people they would like to speak to following the theft of a car in Harrogate.

Between 11.15pm on Sunday December 11 and 6.15am on Monday December 12, a grey Volkswagen Golf, and a number of other items, were stolen from an address on Burn Bridge Oval in Harrogate. The car’s number plate is YK10 GBY.

Police would like to speak to the people pictured in the CCTV stills as they may have important information that could assist the investigation.

Anyone who recognises them, or who has seen a car that matches the description, can contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Quita Passmore, or email Quita.Passmore@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

You can pass information on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting reference number 12160223482.