CCTV appeal: Harrogate police issue images after thefts from Co-op

Police in Harrogate have issued CCTV image of two people they want to trace after thefts from a shop in the town.
A man and a woman entered the Co-op in Leeds Road on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 31.
They filled a large blue shopping bag with medicinal goods worth £372.98 before leaving the store without making any attempt to pay for the items.
The pair then got into a waiting vehicle, which may have been a blue Ford Mondeo, before driving away.
The same man and woman returned to the shop on June 2 when they filled a shopping bag with items worth £175.02 before leaving without making any attempt to pay.
On this occasion, the man and woman got into a waiting white van before driving away.
Anyone who recognises them is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Kerrie Roworth.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Callers should quote reference number 12170094462 in connection with this appeal.
