Cars damaged in spate of criminal damage in Ripon

A number of cars parked on Bondgate Green have been vandalised in a spate of criminal damage in Ripon.

The cars were parked on Bondgate Green in Ripon when they were scratched, causing damage to the body work.

The criminal damage too place on January 10 between 3pm and 5pm and police are now appealing for witnesses and information.

Police are conducting enquiries and are appealing to anyone that witnessed these incidents to contact them.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 1720 Dave Furlong or email david.furlong@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12170005314