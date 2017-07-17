Can you help? Criminal damage in Bilton and Woodfield area

An appeal for information has been made after a number of vehicles and properties were damaged in the Bilton and Woodfield area.

North Yorkshire Police is calling on those with information to come forward after paint was poured over vehicles and words written on properties across Woodfield Road, Dene Park, Sandhill Drive and Fieldway.

The incident occurred between 8pm on Tuesday, July 11 and 8am on Wednesday, July 12.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact call 101. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111