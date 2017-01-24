Appeal for information following burglary at Harrogate recycling centre

An appeal for information has been launched following a burglary at Stonefall Household Recycling Centre in Harrogate.

The burglary took place overnight between midnight on January 21, Saturday, and 8.30am on January 22, Sunday, at Stonefall Household Recycling Centre on Wetherby Road, Follifoot, in Harrogate.

Thieves gained entry to the site by smashing the rear fence. They continued to break into a storage container and steal six flat screen televisions.

Due to the size and number of TVs stolen, a vehicle must have been used to transport the items away, and North Yorkshire Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact them.

Witnesses or anyone with information can contact DC Quita Passmore on 101 or email Quita.Passmore@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk, quoting reference number 12170012200.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.