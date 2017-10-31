Anti-social behaviour flagged at Knaresborough Castle by Royal Raven Keeper

A long-serving volunteer at Knaresborough Castle has voiced fears over the impact of anti-social behaviour at the iconic landmark.

Igraine Hustwitt-Skelton, Her Majesty’s Keeper of Castle Ravens, is concerned over damage suspected as being caused by teenagers along with the intimidation of volunteers and staff.

While walking back from the Moat Buttery cafe to Knaresborough Museum last Friday a member of one group threw an egg at the back of her head.

Mrs Hustwitt-Skelton said: “At first I thought it was a stone when it hit me, I didn’t know entirely what had happened until I was back inside the museum to report what had happened and I felt the yolk running down my uniform.

“This has been going on since last August, some of them have damaged the sally port, prizing the door open and almost leaving it beyond repair. They have just continued to go over the line.”

She added: “My worry is that eventually they will try to get into the museum and damage things in there. Some just cannot be replaced.”

It is believed those involved are aged between 15 and 17. Among other incidents flagged by her was the keep gate being opened after someone climbed inside. It is believed they also attempted to start a fire.

Flower beds and the bowling green have been damaged, with bikes being ridden over them.

Mrs Hustwitt-Skelton said:“Here in Knaresborough we rely heavily on tourism and the last thing we want is anti-social behaviour in the summer, when we have a lot of visitors including young children.”

She added: “I would like the police to take a more proactive stance and try to get it sorted before next summer.”

The police have stated they will work with residents to address the issue.

A NYP spokesperson said: “We will not tolerate anti-social behaviour and continue to work hard with partners to make sure that Knaresborough’s residents, businesses and visitors feel safe.”

If you witness anti-social behaviour call 101 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.