Crematorium plans unveiled

Plans for a new crematorium to serve the residents of East Leeds and surrounding villages will be on show to the public next week.

The new crematorium is planned for land currently occupied by the driving range on Long Lane between Barwick in Elmet and Garforth, following an extensive site search by crematoria developer Westerleigh Group.

People from the area currently have to travel to Lawnswood, Rawdon or Cottingley which Westerleigh say are all operating above capacity.

Steve Bucknell, Development Director of Westerleigh Group said: “Westerleigh is hoping to offer people in and around East Leeds a much more convenient and attractive facility.

“The current facilities are too far away, and are just too busy to be able to offer the time and space that many families need when paying their last respects to loved one.”

The new crematorium is likely to cater for 1,100 cremations per annum – an average of fewer than five per day.

a spokesman added: “The crematorium site is already well screened from the main road and so able to offer the privacy that families like at a funeral.

“The crematorium facility has been designed to be in keeping with the Green Belt character of the area and to blend into the countryside. Its footprint will be smaller than that of the driving range which it will replace.

“Westerleigh’s crematoria across its portfolio are fitted with advanced cremators, filtration and abatement equipment which result in there being no odours and no smoke emitting from the flue. These are made by Facultatieve, based in Leeds.”

Plans include 75 car parking spaces and a memorial parkland for the interment of cremated remains.

The exhibition will be at Garforth Golf Club, Long Lane on Tuesday July 11, 2.30-7.30pm.