Creating a Victorian Christmas

The whole team at Harewood is enjoying making preparations for a very special five week Christmas season which will see the house and grounds open during the festive period for the first time in five years.

Our theme of A Victorian Christmas at Harewood takes inspiration from the new series of ITV’s Victoria which was filmed on location at Harewood House. The stunning scenes show the beautiful interiors and world class collections in a way that brings Harewood House to life.

For Christmas 2017 Harewood House will create a magical Christmas experience giving visitors the opportunity to explore the house in full Victorian splendor. This Christmas we are delighted to be working with the show’s award-winning creative director, Michael Howells who will be dressing rooms, creating stunning displays and designing this very special Christmas experience for Harewood House. Giving visitors a glimpse of just how a Victorian Christmas would look and feel against the inspiring backdrop of Harewood House.

It is particularly fitting for Harewood house to commission a celebrated designer to help create A Victorian Christmas at Harewood. Harewood has been championing and commissioning artists and architects since it was first built, providing an environment to explore and create ideas.

Harewood has always been a place where art, artists, and creative people came together to create a special environment.

Micheal Howells is a much-celebrated designer credited with realising some of the most spectacular and ambitious sets in film and fashion. Creating for many of the leading names in fashion such as Christian Dior and Louis Vuitton. Michael has worked on a number of major film projects such as Nanny McPhee, Shackleton and the successful ITV series Victoria which was filmed at Harewood House.

He said: “I’m delighted to be working with Harewood House Trust for this event. Harewood has been an incredible place to work filming Victoria for the last two years and has provided us with some fantastic inspiration. It’s a special place, filled with history and wonderful stories to tell.”

The excitement is building and the team at Harewood are busy preparing the house and grounds, wrapping presents, interviewing elves, arranging workshops, creating displays and making sure that the house, gardens and grounds can be enjoyed by all of our visitors.

Harewood House is set in the heart of Yorkshire and it is a natural place for the communities within Yorkshire to come together to enjoy Christmas. Harewood is important to our regional and national heritage and a treasure and source of pride for the people of Yorkshire.

Our dedicated team of volunteers are looking forward to welcoming Michael Howells and to the opportunity to work alongside and assist the celebrated artist. This team will be assisting the designer to dress the house and create a special Victorian atmosphere. The Harewood House community is made up of a varied team who have a genuine passion for Harewood and who work in the grounds and gardens, in the house and with the collections and who keep things running so that our visitor experience team can welcome and take care of the people who come to visit. As we approach the Christmas season this dedicated team are looking forward to creating something extra special.

As a charity, it would not be possible to preserve the house, collections and grounds and tell the stories of our history, without our visitors and members’ support. We greatly appreciate that and look forward to welcoming our visitors to share this very special Christmas experience with us.