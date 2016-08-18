Coronation Street star is coming to Harrogate

A major star of Coronation Street is to make her stage debut next month - in Harrogate!

Brooke Vincent, who plays Sophie Webster, in the long-running soap opera, will appear alongside Ruth Madoc (Hi De Hi) in early 60s music-themed drama Be My Baby at Harrogate Theatre on September 20-24.

It's such a big move for the the Weatherfield favourite, that the actress is taking a break from the ITV soap to appear in Harrogate as part of a touring show.

Brooke will spend eight weeks appearing in the play as a ­pregnant mum.

Set in 1964, Be My Baby will see Brooke, 24, playing 19-year-old Mary Adams who is sent away to a mother and baby convent to give birth to her illegitimate child shame free, with only a record player for company.

Set against the backdrop of iconic girl groups and vocalists like The Ronettes, The Shangri-Las and Dusty Springfield, Mary - along with fellow residents Queenie, Dolores and Norma - must come to terms with their pregnancies, their lives and the fact they may never see their children again.

Tickets are available now from the box office on 01423 502116 or book online at www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk