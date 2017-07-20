Competition: Win two tickets to see the Alex Mendham Orchestra in Harrogate

The Alex Mendham Orchestra is the entire package – impeccable, glamorous and sophisticated.

The energetic, youthful, slick 20-piece jazz orchestra stars at the Royal Hall on Friday, July 28 as part of the month-long Harrogate Music Festival.

The Advertiser has teamed up with Harrogate International Festivals to offer a chance to win two tickets to see the ensemble.

“We play a very special kind of music from a golden era of song writing,” Alex said of the band, who are the resident orchestra at The Savoy, London.

“Much of what we perform comes from the lavish scores written for the musicals for the silver screen and stage from the 1920s and 30s. Aside from the lavish scores there is also a very upbeat element to the music.”

The concert will offer the chance for a little dancing too on the sprung floors of the Royal Hall.

“I know at our shows sometimes people dress up and want to live another era and have tapped into that rich vein of music heritage.

“Others just want to hear music that is ‘new’ to them and it has something timeless about its appeal.

“All the orchestra and singers dress in period attire -I think that is essential. I also have some very well cut suits of the time. While I love the 1920s/30s I am still present in the here and now.”

Alex hopes audiences of all ages will come and “enter another world” as he promises his concert is “the closest live experience to being in a silver screen film”.

“You won’t need any persuasion to come again after seeing and hearing the orchestra.

“If you want to dress up, go for it but if you just want to see an exciting evening of music, come along and I know we’ll see you again.”

The Alex Mendham Orchestra is the resident orchestra at which London hotel?

l Alex Mendham and His Orchestra: Friday, July 28, Royal Hall, 7.30pm.