Competition: win tickets to see the John Wilson Orchestra in Harrogate

Catch them before they perform at the Proms! The John Wilson Orchestra is one of the most sought after tickets at Harrogate International Festivals - and here’s your chance to win two seats.

“I’m conducting at the Proms three times this year, so preparations for that will be starting soon,” John said.

John Wilson has to be one of the busiest men in music. A charismatic figure on the concert stage, John is best known for his Hollywood-themed concerts.

The John Wilson Orchestra has become a firm favourite with Harrogate International Festivals’ audiences. This year, the orchestra will perform a celebration of Rodgers and Hammerstein at Harrogate’s Royal Hall.

“I’m looking forward to coming back to Harrogate,” John said. “We love playing in the Royal Hall, it’s a wonderful hall, and the audience is great. It’s always packed to the rafters.”

“We have some really top singers to deliver the songs in Harrogate.

“The film orchestrations are really opulent – a big, big orchestra.”

The special guest singers joining the orchestra are Kim Criswell, Matt Ford, Richard Morrison and Scarlett Strallen.

Harrogate can expect hits from Oklahoma!, Carousel, South Pacific, The King and I and The Sound of Music.

John says “I love them all. I’ve made sure the show is an embarrassment of riches, so every song is a song I love.”

The John Wilson Orchestra: A Celebration of Rodgers and Hammerstein is on Saturday, July 15 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate, 7.30pm. Contact the box office on 01423 562303 or visit www.harrogateinternationalfestivals.com.