'Community champion' young carers' charity in Harrogate awarded £1,000

An afterschool club for young carers in Harrogate has been hailed a ‘community champion’ and awarded nearly £1,000 towards its running costs.

Persimmon Homes Yorkshire awarded £936 to Harrogate Young Carers as part of its Community Champions initiative which sees local community groups and charities benefiting from a donation every month.

Harrogate Young Carers, part of Carers’ Resource, supports children aged seven to 11 whose lives have been affected by supporting a parent or sibling with a physical or mental illness, a disability or an addiction.

The BUDZ afterschool club provides an environment for young carers to have a break from their daily routine and have fun, take part in activities and socialise.

Anne Wells, from Carers’ Resource, said: “Persimmon’s generous donation will enable the afterschool club to continue as it will cover our venue rent and snacks for an entire year.

“We are currently in contact with over 200 young carers in the Yorkshire area, who say that whilst it is not possible to change their situations, being part of our project makes them feel happier.

“It is a joy to see these young carers having fun and being carefree at BUDZ, and thanks to Persimmon Homes Yorkshire we can continue our work.”

The Persimmon Community Champions initiative is a national programme where charities and groups can apply for funding up to the value of £1,000 to match money they have already raised themselves.

Kevin Thubron, sales director at Persimmon Homes Yorkshire, said: “Carers’ Resource provides such a valuable service to young carers in the area. Our Community Champions initiative is a great way for us to give something back to the local communities where we are building.

If you are a group or charity interested in applying to the to the initiative you can find out more by visiting the Persimmon Homes website