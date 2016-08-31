Coming soon: Real Ale & Cider Festival for Harrogate

Hurrah! Harrogate's summer of fun seems to have no signs of ending any time soon.

The latest in a series of outdoor events and festivals will take place at RHS Harlow Carr.

The gardens are preparing to welcome lovers of a high quality refreshments to a special event shortly.

Harlow Carr’s Real Ale & Cider Festival will offer the chance to enjoy real ales from the four corners of the county, try a selection of wines made from grapes grown in Yorkshire and some lovely cider made from unusual Yorkshire apple cultivars.

As if that wasn’t enough, visitors can also put on their dancing shoes and enjoy live oompah and ceilidh music on what promises to be a fun weekend.

The Real Ale & Cider Festival will be held in the beautiful gardens on Saturday, September 10 to Sunday, September 11.

New for this year are a selection of wines made from grapes grown in Yorkshire and cider made from unusual Yorkshire apple cultivars.

The two-day event will also feature a range of interesting and quaffable real ales from the four corners of the county - all served direct from the cask - including well-known tipples such as the popular Harlow Carr Ale, and a gin and pale ale from Daleside Brewery of Harrogate.

A choice of ale-inspired street food and gourmet treats will also be available.

Visitors can bring along their dancing shoes and enjoy live music courtesy of the Bavarian Blatters oompah band on Saturday.

Popular Yorkshire ceilidh band No Mean Feet will entertain the crowds on Sunday.

But the weekend event is about more than having fun. As befits the RHS, there is an element of education involved.

Families will be invited to roll up their sleeves and learn the art of juicing with Rachel Benson, an expert juicer from Old Sleningford Farm near Ripon.

If you have a glut of your own apples, bring them along and Rachel will show you how to create delicious-tasting juices using a traditional rack-and-cloth apple press.

She can also offer advice on turning apple juice into cider.

Deck chairs will be available on a first come-first served basis – perfect if you want to relax in a quiet corner or sit and watch the entertainment unfold in the garden.

There will also be a range of giant garden games for both young and old to enjoy – from Jenga to draughts, Connect 4 to snakes and ladders.

The festival runs from noon to 6pm on both days, with last entry at 5pm.

Any leftover beer will be available to buy in cartons at half price from 5pm on Sunday.

Normal garden admission prices will apply.

For more information, visit www.rhs.org.uk/harlowcarrwhatson or call (01423) 565418 for more details.