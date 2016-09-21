Clerk takes hammer to playground

New Wetherby Town Council clerk Iona Taylor has got stuck in with a sledgehammer on one of her first projects in the town.

Ms Taylor who filled the post, following the retirement of Barbara Ball, is setting to work on the redevelopment of the King George’s Field at the bottom of Scaur Bank.

And one of her first tasks, along with handyman Robert Haley, was to take down some of the old town council owned equipment which is no longer safe.

“We’re going to be contacting local schools to find out what the children would like in their playground, as well as talking to the parents, grandparents and carers who bring children to the site,” said Ms Taylor.

“Whilst we’re sad that some of the old equipment has had to be taken down, we’re going to work as quickly as possible to develop and install new and exciting items that will rejuvenate and modernise the site.”

Play equipment was first installed on the playing fields, between Linton Road and the River Wharfe, in the early 1960s.

Anyone who would like to help design the new playground, or be consulted on possible options for new equipment is encouraged to contact the Town Council by calling 01937-583584 or e-mailing wetherbytc@btconnect.com