Classlist cash for technology fund

A £540 cheque has been presented to Western Primary School headteacher Cheryl Smith to help kick-start the PTA’s new technology fund.

It was delivered by Classlist co-founder Clare Wright, together with business leaders Ken Gibson of Alexander Gibson Estate Agents and Andrew Meehan of Harrogate Family Law.

Western Primary was an early adopter of Classlist, a private social network for school parents. More than 90% of parents are now active school community participants through Classlist’s platform.

Helen Ellis from the school’s PTA used Classlist’s revenue share scheme, where PTAs which introduce local sponsors keep 50% of the proceeds.

She said: “Classlist makes me feel much more involved with what’s happening in my children’s lives. The fact that Classlist also helps us to raise money for the school is a huge bonus. We will be putting today’s cheque towards the purchase of new IT equipment.”