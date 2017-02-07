Clairvoyant to star at hotel

One of the UK’s top clairvoyant mediums will demonstrate his talents at Wetherby’s Bridge Hotel on Thursday March 2.

Ex Leeds hairdresser Steve Holbrook claims to have the ability to act as a telephone exchange between this world and the spirit world.

He has gone on to explain how he hears the voices of loved ones that have passed away, to audiences across the country and throughout the world.

Steve said he gives messages of re-assurance to people, helping them understand that life continues in a different dimension.

Tickets, £17, for the Wetherby event are available by phoning 01823 666292, or £18 on the door. doors open 7 for 7.30pm start.