Children set to flock to showground for Countryside Days

More than 6,000 children from across Yorkshire are set to flock to the showground for Countryside Days next week.

The free two-day event will see primary school children from all corners of the county, enjoy a full programme of rural activities and demonstrations on June 13 and 14.

Yorkshire Agricultural Society organise the Countryside Days as part of its educational remit and these are aimed at children aged seven to 11 from across the county.

It comprises up to 100 practical and interactive workshops covering every aspect of farming, the environment and the countryside.

There are also three ‘shows’: the Sheep Show, Farm Animal Arena and Countryside Arena, held in the Yorkshire Event Centre, Great Yorkshire Showground and the surrounding outside area.

There’s also farm animals, machinery, ferret racing, dry stone walling , pond dipping and cooking to name a few!

Charles Mills, Show Director, said: “Countryside Days are an important part of the Society’s work in educating the younger generations about agriculture and farming life and both days are completely funded by the charity.

“Some of the children who come here may never have seen some of the animals or even the sheer scale of the showground and it’s important to teach them about the countryside.”

Held every year, admission to the Countryside Days are on a first come first served basis and are always oversubscribed with waiting lists.

This is one strand of educational programmes run by the Society including Grow Your Own Potatoes, National Apple Day, Farmhouse Breakfast Week and Courses for Primary School teachers.

It is also a great taster ahead of the Great Yorkshire Show next month which includes a Discovery Zone for children and discounted entry for school groups.

Charlessaid: “Education is at the heart of the Society which is why we run Countryside Days among other school programmes. We are also working to make it easier for parents to bring children to the Great Yorkshire Show by urging the Government to relax rules around educational term time trips.”

A recent High Court ruling has tightened rules designed to discourage parents from taking their children on term-time holidays and Show organisers fear this could discourage families from bringing their children.

The Society has invited the Secretary of State for Education Justine Greening, Shadow Education Minister Angela Rayner and Yorkshire MPs to the Great Yorkshire Show from July 11 to 13.

Organisers want to highlight the educational offering of the show and are appealing for greater flexibility for schools to allow parents to bring their children.