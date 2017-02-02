Chef Gino D'Acampo joined by celebrity friends for VIP restaurant opening in Leeds

A star-studded party is taking place in Leeds tonight as chef Gino D'Acampo hosts a VIP event at his new city centre restaurant.

The Italian chef has been joined by some of his closest celebrity friends, with Holly Willoughby, Philip Schofield and Peter Andre among the guests.

The private party is taking place at Gino D’Acampo My Restaurant in Park Row, which opened last month.

Photo gallery: First look inside the new Gino D’Acampo Leeds restaurant

Leeds diner pops the question with a hand from TV chef

Guests are being treated to entertainment from speed painter Dave Sharp and live music from The Collective while they enjoy authentic Italian Cicchetti and cocktails.

And it's not just the opening in Leeds that they're celebrating.

Gino has recently announced that he's also planning to open two more restaurants in Harrogate and Liverpool.