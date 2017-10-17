Channel 4's Four in a Bed to showcase Harrogate's Fat Badger and White Hart

Channel Four's reality game show Four in a Bed is set to feature Harrogate's own Fat Badger pub and White Hart Hotel.

Film crews followed the management team of Chris Clarke (Clarkey) and Katie Light who represented the pub and hotel across the country for the show which is to air next Monday (Monday, October 23).

The pair will be raising a glass at the pub for live streams of the show at the Fat Badger

The pair will be raising a glass at the pub for live streams of the show, which runs from Monday to Friday at 5pm. Harrogate is first up on the show giving both Clarkey and Katie a chance to find out what their fellow competitors really made of their visit.



Clarkey said: "I got to travel the country with the lovely Katie drinking beer on expenses! We met some amazing people - although we have to wait until it's on the telly to find out what they said about us behind our backs."

Katie (Light): "I was lucky enough to share this experience with my good friends and colleague and we had such a brilliant time together representing the White Hart Hotel and Fat Badger Pub. We got to swan across the country whilst eating a lot of food and sneaking off for the odd pint, or five, along the way. I can't wait to go down to the Fat Badger every night next week from 23rd October, to watch the live streaming and see what our new friends really said about us."