Chance to submit questions over future of Harrogate Convention Centre

Harrogate’s business community is being urged to put their questions to the council’s chief executive at a public meeting on plans for Harrogate Convention Centre.

Wallace Sampson and council leader Richard Cooper have confirmed they will be on the panel at Engage with your Convention Centre, a public Q&A session at the venue on July 27, along with the Centre’s director Simon Kent, and Brian Dobson head of sales and events.

The business engagement event was instigated by Coun Anne Jones when she attended an elected member briefing in March, prior to her becoming the new Mayor of Harrogate Borough.

She said: “It seemed obvious to me that the re-branding of Harrogate International Centre to the Harrogate Convention Centre was a perfect window of opportunity to engage with businesses both local and from across the District.

“I am delighted that the director, Simon Kent and his team have acted on my suggestion and I certainly hope that people will come along to engage with the forward plan.”

The event will be chaired by Jean MacQuarrie, Harrogate ambassador and editor of The Harrogate Advertiser.

Questions can be submitted on the evening, or prior to the event, through the Convention Centre’s web site.

Mr Dobson added: “We know that a lot of businesses in town, such as hotels and restaurants, have a vested interest in the fortunes of the Convention Centre. It brings in more than 300,000 visitors a year who, in-turn, bring around £60million to Harrogate, so we understand that tax-payers want transparency when it comes to our plans for the future of the business.”

He said he would welcome a good turn-out of those who own, run and manage businesses in Harrogate.

Engage With Your Convention Centre takes Place at 6pm on Thursday, July 27 in the Queen’s Suite at Harrogate Convention Centre.

For more details, to register or submit a question, go to www.harrogateconventioncentre.co.uk