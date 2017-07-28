Challenge of St Cuthbert's Way to fund new community pot and church repairs

A new community pot is to be established and funding for church upkeep in Nidderdale bolstered through a group charity walk across the St Cuthbert's Way.

Led by the Vicar of the United Parish of Upper Nidderdale, Reverend Darryl Hall, a group of 10 will take up the 63 mile challenge. Making their way from Melrose Abbey and climbing up the iconic Eildon Hills of the Scottish Borderlands they will continue on to Holy Island.

Half of the £4,000 goal the group are aiming for will go towards establishing a Parish Community Fund to help reach out to the wider community, this will be administered by the the Upper Nidderdale Parochial Church Council (NPCC). Alongside this funds would also be used to help the NPCC maintain a pool of funding for repairs to churches in the area.

Reverend Hall said: "What we are trying to do with this, as part of the Church in the Dale, is an element of a two year action plan we have in place helping us to reach people outside of the church and into the wider community.

"With the money raised we will be able to support local charities or help support village halls, people would just need to put in an application.

"Along with this the funds will help the church put towards its infrastructure, we have had candlesticks taken from one church while another disused one was vandalised.

He added:"The Dales like other rural areas is different to urban areas, there is a deeply held connection. We have families where their names are in our records for baptisms, weddings and burials. Many of these families are still in the area, they are part of the church itself here.

"We are forever thinking how to keep fund raising going, and often many of the same people come forward to support us. I would like to be able to offer more help to the community for this support."

An avid walker himself Reverend Hall previously joined Claire Balding when she visited Nidderdale for her Radio 4 Ramblings program, treating her to some of his favourite views along a stretch of the Nidderdale Way.

The group will set off on the walk August, 21, you can donate by visting their Justgiving page https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/UpperNidderdaleCommunity