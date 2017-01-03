Celebrations set for Tadcaster's grand re-opening

The people of Tadcaster are set for celebrations only a month into the New Year as the town marks the re-opening of the flood damaged bridge which has separated them for over a year.

The opening party will begin with a blessing of the re-constructed bridge as well as a chance for people to explore the history of the town and its original bridge.

A sub-committee of the Tadcaster Carnival Committee have organised the celebrations for Sunday January 29, just two days after the bridge is set to officially re-open.

A spokesperson for the Tadcaster Carnival Committee said: "We are sure we speak for everyone when we say we are so thrilled that we will all be re-united again soon and that the town will soon start to get back to normal.

"We hope that the day brings everyone into the town for a day of celebration of our town and the people in it.

Canon Sue Sheriff will bless the new bridge alongside a 'special guest' who is yet to be revealed.

The town will be open for people to explore with living history exhibits discussing historical points in town for Tadcaster including the building of the original bridge, the battle of Tadcaster, the introduction of the town market and its history of brewing.

Towards the evening visitors and residents will have the opportunity to take part in a lantern parade through the town with hand-crafted lanterns from community groups and schools in Tadcaster.

A spokesperson for Tadcaster Carnival Committee said: "As the sun sets the town will come alive with a lantern parade over the bridge and through the centre.

"We will be hosting lantern making workshops for everyone to come along and make a lantern, the lantern artists will be working with all the schools, Tadcrafters, the Scout and Brownie groups and the public in general.

"We welcome all to come along and make a lantern and take part in what is sure to be a very moving parade through the town."

Local businesses have also been encouraged to open for the celebratory day if they would like to, with the committee hoping to decorate many shop windows for the event and even host a window spotting competition.

For more information about the day and the chance to get involved visit the Tadcaster Carnival Facebook page or go to www.tadcasterbridge.co.uk





