Search

Celebrating past and present at the Great Yorkshire Show

Close to 130,000 people are expected to fill the Harrogate showground for the three day event

Close to 130,000 people are expected to fill the Harrogate showground for the three day event

0
Have your say

All eyes will be on Harrogate next week when the Great Yorkshire Show takes place.

Close to 130,000 people are expected to fill the Harrogate showground for the three day event which begins on Tuesday, July 11.