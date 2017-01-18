Cara's running mission to support elderly people in our district

Running one half marathon a year would be challenging enough for many of us, but Cara Connor, 37, from Boston Spa is so passionate about the work of a local charity that she is going all out in her fundraising - running 19 races this year, and counting.

Cara volunteers for Wetherby in Support of the Elderly (WiSE), and feels so inspired by their life-changing support that she wants to give something back to the charity which has helped so many.

Cara said: “WISE is such an amazing organisation, they help so many people. They provide great social interaction and social contact for older people that makes such a difference.

“I think it is very sad for people to be on their own, no one should have to be on their own, and that’s why it is great that WiSE do give that social contact and run so many activities to choose from.”

Cara’s volunteering has continued to strengthen the social lifeline that the charity provides, and enjoys talking to older people who might otherwise spend a lot of time on their own.

Cara said: “I really enjoy chatting to people and supporting them. WiSE activities and all of the groups they run are really fun to help out with, including the singing group.”

The 19 races include the Sheffield half marathon, the race for life in Leeds, the Durham 10k, the Great North Run, the Leeds half marathon, and the Peak District challenge - 27 miles over six dales in one day.

Cara is especially looking forward to the Great North Run.

She said: “The atmosphere always looks amazing, I’ve been told so much about it and I think it’s going to be a great event to run.

“I have done running before, but not anything this extreme, so it is a new challenge. For anyone thinking about doing a running challenge I would say just go for it and be positive.

“I have chosen to do this type of fundraising specifically because it is a challenge and I know it is going to push me to achieve something. I never thought I would be able to do something like this, but if you set your mind to anything you can do it.”

Cara is running races every month, and will round off the year with a festive Santa dash.

She said: “WiSE has really helped me too over the last year, volunteering gives you something to focus on and I really enjoy it too. This is a thank you to them. I am thinking about adding more races to my list too, I am just keen to raise as much money as possible and I would be grateful for any donations.”

To sponsor Cara, visit her fundraising page: http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/CaraConnor