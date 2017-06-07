Car crashes into excavated hole in Harrogate roundabout

A car has crashed into the excavated hole on the Prince of Wales roundabout in Harrogate, where engineers have been carrying out work for the last three days.

Emergency services are at the scene of a single vehicle collision on York Place, where a car has ended up in the hole where Yorkshire Water engineers are working.

Work on the roundabout has been going on for the last three days by Yorkshire Water engineers. Picture: David Simister

The driver of the vehicle is not believed to have sustained any serious injuries in the which incident happened at around 2.30pm today (June 7).

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service said one person was taken to Harrogate District Hospital after they dispatched both an ambulance and rapid response vehicle to the scene.

The road has been blocked and drivers are urged to avoid the area.

The roadworks have closed one lane on each of the four roads which join onto the roundabout.

Cars have been directed to filter into the temporary single lane systems as they approach the roundabout while the works have been carried out.

Yorkshire Water said they were aware of the incident but were unable to say whether it would mean the roadworks, which were due to finish on Friday (June 9) will take longer than planned to complete.

A spokesperson from Yorkshire Water said: "We've been made aware of a road incident taking place in collision with our road works in Harrogate at the Prince of Wales roundabout.

"We're unable to comment specifically on the incident at the moment as the local Police work to determine the cause of the collision, however we do know that they are satisfied with the road traffic management and precautions that were put in place around the area."

