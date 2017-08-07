Can you help uncover the story of a Harrogate war hero?

As the world remembers the terrible cost of human life through battles such as Passchendale one woman from Harrogate is appealing for information to honour the memory of one soldier who died far from his North Yorkshire home.

Angela Perschke visited the Essex Farm cemetery in Flanders with a family friend, who was researching a relative who fought during World War One last month. During their time there she came across one grave which unusually had an address clearly carved onto it, 16 Regent Grove, Harrogate.

Lance Corporal R Marshall of the West Yorkshire Regiment was killed at the age of 18 in December, 1915, and Mrs Perschke hopes to find out more about his life.

Mr Perschke said: "A friend of mine had a relative who was killed in the war. She was lucky to be one of the names drawn out to be an attendee and she kindly asked me to accompany her as she knew I was very interested in the history of both World Wars. Whilst there we managed to find out where my friend’s relative was killed, how he was killed and where he is buried.

"It is so unusual for a gravestone to have an address on it and amazing that I happened to pause by it. To put a face to the name would be very touching. He is buried in a cemetery next to what used to be a first assessment medical post near a canal, very near to the front lines of Ypres."

If you think you could help with finding out more about Lance Corporal Marshall email Alexander.Beard@jpress.co.uk