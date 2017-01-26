Campaign update: Ending loneliness for young carers

The Harrogate Advertiser is thrilled and genuinely moved by the way that readers have responded to our Ending Loneliness campaign since its launch.

Nearly 30 organisations have pledged their support, and a number of readers have been mobilised to volunteer for charities supporting older people after reading our features.

We are also delighted that so many have answered our weekly calls to action and shared ideas of how we can develop our campaign. We would like to thank Carers' Resource and the many readers who got in touch with us to suggest that we raise awareness of loneliness and social isolation among young carers in our district - which is the focus of this week's feature.