Campaign launched to bring birthday cheer to isolated people across the district

A campaign has been launched in Burton Leonard to bring birthday cheer to isolated older people across the district.

The Birthday Wishes scheme invites residents to donate a birthday card and return it to the village shop with a small donation for the Ripon and Rural Wellbeing Service, which then sends on the cards to the older people they support.

Ripon and Rural Wellbeing Service Support Worker, Susan Wells, who came up with the idea, said: “We are fortunate in Burton Leonard to have a real sense of community.

"But the local over 65s we support unfortunately do not always have such a good network of support living locally, and many experience feelings of isolation and loneliness.

"Something as simple as sending a birthday card can make all the difference to people living alone.”

The village shop's owner Lisa Bradbury, said: "We are delighted to be backing the Birthday Wishes campaign. It’s a great way of showing people who may rarely leave their homes that local people are thinking about them on their birthday.”

To support the Birthday Wishes campaign or to find out more information, contact Julie Proudler, Service Co-ordinator on 01765 645902 or rrwb@harcvs.org.uk.

About the charity

The Ripon and Rural Wellbeing Service is part of the Harrogate Easier Living Project (HELP) and helps older people to live independently

The charity does home visits at times when people may need extra support - during ill health or bereavement, or other circumstances. The service is supported by a team of volunteer befrienders who provide regular home visits. The service also runs three lunch clubs in Grantley, Kirkby Malzeard and Masham.