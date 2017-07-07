By road, rail or air how will you get to the Great Yorkshire Show?

As the countdown begins for the return of England's premier agricultural event plan on how you will get to three day event, whether it is by road, rail or air.

The Great Yorkshire Show (GYS) takes off on Tuesday, July 11 and runs until Thursday, July 13 and thousands are expected to make their way to the Harrogate Showground. Gates open on the day at 7.30am to 7.30pm throughout the show.

Organisers of the show have advised visitors to follow sign posted directions to the showground, located on the A661 Wetherby Road, instead of relying on sat navs which could lead drivers on to routes with limited or temporary access. Car parking at the show will be free and opens at 6am every day.

Transdev is providing a free shuttle bus service from Harrogate Bus Station to the Showground from 7.20am until 8pm Tuesday to Wednesday. This will instead run from 7.20am to 7pm on Thursday. It has been advised that wheelchair access is limited on the service. Buses will run from town every 20 minutes.

However there is no service from Hornbeam Park station, instead a direct route is available via the Showground Greenway which is to be signed over for the course of the GYS.

Visitors travelling up from Wetherby, Boston Spa, Seacroft and Leeds will also be able to catch buses every 30 minutes, getting dropped off outside the Showground.

Those making their way by train will be able to enjoy a discount off of their GYS entry. Combined train and show entrance tickets can be purchased from any staffed train station, saving visitors £2 on their tickets.

Northern trains run every half hour between Leeds and Harrogate, while those between York Harrogate come every hour.

The showground is to be divided into eight colour coded sections, for those travelling by bike secure facilities will be available for storage at the white and blue entrances. Blue will be for country pursuits, while white will contain agricultural machinery.

For those wanting to arrive at the GYS in style a helicopter shuttle service will operated from Leeds Heliport, located close to Leeds Bradford Airport, and Bramham Park.

Operated by Heli-jet Aviation the prices per person are a return trip for £95, while a one-way will cost £79. Both sites have free parking and the flight will take approximately 10 minutes. Flights are possible from other locations according to organisers.

For more information contact Heli-Jet Aviation on 0113 2500588.

For further details on travelling on the day click here