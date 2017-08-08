Buyer found for Harrogate Borough Council's Scottsdale House offices

A buyer has been found for Harrogate Borough Council's Scottsdale House offices on Springfield Avenue.

Scottsdale Properties Ltd plans to use the four-storey building as a central location for Grade A office spaces in the town.

Independent financial advisers Ascot Lloyd will be relocating from their current offices on Windsor Court to the property.

A number of council-owned buildings have been sold ahead of the council's move to a new purpose built civic centre on its Knapping Mount site, which is due to open later this year.

The council completed the sale of its Victoria Park House offices on Victoria Avenue in January, to local property developer Hornbeam Park Developments, who are also proposing to create Grade A office spaces.

The council exchanged contracts with Adam Thorpe Property Group PLC in March for the sale of its Crescent Gardens offices, to transform the historic building into a development with 14 apartments, an art gallery, a restaurant and two retail units.

Harrogate Borough Council’s Cabinet Member for Resources, Enterprise and Economic Development, Graham Swift, said: “We are delighted to have exchanged contracts on our Scottsdale House offices with an extremely successful business, which already has a major presence within our town.

“Scottsdale House occupies a fantastic town centre location and the move is great news as it indicates the confidence major businesses have in our local economy by committing to our district for the long term.

“Such moves can have a real positive impact, providing a boost for established businesses, and encouraging other businesses to consider locating in our district.

“The disposal of Scottsdale House, Crescent Gardens and Victoria Park House will also stimulate the local economy through the creation of both permanent and temporary jobs.

“Scottsdale House has served the council well for the last 30 years. However, the council will soon be entering a new chapter in its life with our relocation to a new civic centre. The move will have far reaching benefits for the community by helping us to improve on the excellent service we offer and it will generate over £1 million of long term savings every year for the council tax payer.”

Patrick Finnegan from Scottsdale Properties Ltd said: “We are pleased that Scottsdale House is to be retained as offices rather than be converted to residential accommodation. We see this as being vital in order for the survival and growth of Harrogate Town Centre.

“Without the continued presence of offices and businesses in the town centre, local shops and services are not sustainable. Our plan is that Scottsdale House will offer state of the art facilities. The objective is to create premier offices in the Harrogate area that will help to promote Harrogate itself and attract forward thinking businesses to the area.”