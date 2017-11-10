Vantage volunteers aim to raise £10k

Staff at a Knaresborough car retailer took part in a Dragons’ Den-style pitch this week as part of the Million Makers challenge, a national competition where teams of employees collectively raise over £1m for The Prince’s Trust.

The team of 10 Vantage Motor Group employees will now kick off their effort to raise £10,000 profit in six months after pitching their business plan to the ‘dragons’ and successfully securing £1,500 of seed funding from the ‘dragons’, who included Vantage CEO Mark Robinson.

Among the activities the team has planned are the design and sale of umbrellas and travel mugs, and a tour around Vantage’s 25 dealerships.

Last year, Vantage became a Patron of The Prince’s Trust and Mr Robinson also joined The Trust’s Regional Development Committee for Yorkshire and Humber.

He said: “The real work starts now as the team begins to turn its business plan into a reality. It will be a test of time management, project planning, communication and leadership for those involved and I look forward to watching and supporting them in their endeavours over the next six months.”

To support Team Vantage, visit: bit.ly/VMilMak