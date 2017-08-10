Travelodge eyes Knaresborough as part of countywide expansion plans

The UK’s largest independent hotel brand has revealed plans to establish its first site in Knaresborough.

Travelodge announced the push as it opened its fifth hotel in York last week during its 30th anniversary operating in the county. The new hotel in Knaresborough could be part of a county wide expansion, with 11 other locations announced which takes their total number in the county to 46.

Travelodge UK property director Tony O’Brien said: “We opened Yorkshire’s first branded budget hotel in Skipton in 1987 and over the last three decades, Travelodge has become famous across the county for offering unbeatable value and making travel affordable for everyone, which has helped attract more business and leisure travellers to the area.

“As we look to the future, the Yorkshire economy is growing at pace and with increasing visitor numbers to areas such as Knaresborough there is still a shortage of good quality accommodation at a great value price. To meet this growing need we are actively looking for our first hotel site in Knaresborough, which is very exciting.”