Timber firm invests £1m in new facility

A local wood merchant is gearing for gearing for growth following a £1m investment in its premises and machinery.

Duffield Timber, which employs 40 staff, has built a “new generation” sawmill at its seven-acre site at Melmerby, near Ripon, with state-of-the-art wood-working machines and a unique “cash & carry” wood-working centre.

Managing director Howard Duffield said there was new confidence within the sector after several years of stagnation.

“Recent investment in new plant and technology allows us to offer the highest quality and quick turnaround.

“We see customers are increasingly demanding outsourced machined products. Our cash-and-carry wood working centre caters for both the professional and amateur wood-worker alike.

“This is the first facility of its kind in the UK offering a vast range of hardwood lumber and rare species.”

Duffield Timber celebrates 60 years in business this year. Founded by Robert Duffield in 1957, the company has grown to become the North of England’s largest supplier of specialist hardwoods.