Team gears up for ‘oar-some’ challenge

Staff from a Harrogate estate agency are all getting ready to show off their pulling power ahead of making their debut in one of the UK’s top dragon boat races.

Thirteen colleagues from Linley & Simpson are hoping to paddle their way to victory at Roundhay Park in Leeds to raise money for the company’s chosen charity of the year, Martin House Children’s Hospice at Boston Spa.

The event on May 21 celebrates the 10th anniversary of dragon boat racing taking part on the park’s lake. It is a unique corporate team-building event and family fun day that is designed to support hundreds of children and young people with life-limiting illnesses across the region.

Team member Emily Wilkinson, who heads up the charity and community projects, said: “We’re always looking for new and imaginative ways in which to help Martin House and the vital role it plays in the heart of our community. Dragon Boat Racing marks a new dimension to our fund-raising efforts.”

The firm aims to raise £25,000-plus for Martin House over the course of the year, to equal – and hopefully beat – it performance two years ago when the children’s hospice was its inaugural Charity of the Year.