Stress campaign gets Olympian backing

A Wetherby company has had its campaign to combat workplace stress boosted by the support of Dame Kelly Holmes.

The retired runner, who won two gold medals at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, was a speaker at a recent Pitman Training conference, where she shared tips on stress management.

To mark National Stress Awareness Day yesterday (November 1), Pitman Training, which is celebrating its 180th year, also teamed up with psychotherapist and success coach Catherine Asta Labbett to offer advice on identifying stress triggers and preventative measures, in a bid to reduce the impact stress has on UK workers.

Almost two thirds (62 per cent) of employees with mental health issues attribute their symptoms to work, or say that it was a contributing factor, according to Business in the Community. ONS figures show that one in eight (12.7 per cent) sickness absence days in the UK are related to mental health conditions.

Pitman Group managing director Claire Lister said: “I believe workplaces must work to provide opportunities for staff to identify and address possible stress triggers – it is our responsibility as employers.”