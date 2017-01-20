Ripon MP welcomes lowest unemployment for over a decade

Ripon MP Julian Smith has welcomed the news that unemployment across the UK remains at its lowest rate for over a decade - down nearly 900,000 since 2010 according to the latest labour market figures, with 207,000 more people back in work in Yorkshire and the Humber since 2010.

In Ripon and Skipton, the number of people claiming key out of work benefits has fallen by 547 - a 53 per cent drop since 2010.

Figures also show that the employment rate amongst women is now at record levels. There have been over 500,000 more disabled people in work over the past three years, and the number of young people unemployed is now at the lowest level in over 12 years.

Julian Smith MP said: ‘We start the New Year with another encouraging set of figures, which show the strength of our economy as we step up to the challenges of 2017."

"With a record high employment rate for women and over half a million more disabled people in work over the last three years, we have made real progress creating a strong economy and we will continue that work as we build a country that works for everyone – with more people sharing in our country’s prosperity."